© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Joe Morelle takes the oath of office to fill the 25th Congressional District seat

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 13, 2018 at 8:19 PM EST
morelle_swearing-2.jpg
www.c-span.org
/
Joe Morelle during his swearing in ceremony in Congress last week

It is now Congressman Joe Morelle. The Irondequoit Democrat was sworn into office Tuesday night before the House of Representatives by Speaker Paul Ryan,  filling the seat previously held by Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport), who held that seat for three decades. She died last March.

Morelle spent years in the State Assembly, most recently as Majority Leader. He was sworn in this week because besides winning the election to fill the congressional seat for the full, two-year term which begins in January, he also won a special election that was also held on November 6, to fill out the remainder of Slaughter’s term for this year.

Morelle was sworn in with two other members of Congress. He said that he was “humbled to take the oath of office,” calling it the “honor of a lifetime,” and said that he certainly has very big shoes to fill, calling Congresswoman slaughter a “remarkable individual who shattered ceilings and blazed trails.”

Morelle says Slaughter was also a dear friend for over 30 years and he says it is a special privilege “to be able to carry on her vital and important work.”

(Click on the Facebook post below to see video of the swearing-in ceremony) 

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman