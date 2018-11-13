Joe Morelle takes the oath of office to fill the 25th Congressional District seat

It is now Congressman Joe Morelle. The Irondequoit Democrat was sworn into office Tuesday night before the House of Representatives by Speaker Paul Ryan, filling the seat previously held by Louise Slaughter (D-Fairport), who held that seat for three decades. She died last March.

Morelle spent years in the State Assembly, most recently as Majority Leader. He was sworn in this week because besides winning the election to fill the congressional seat for the full, two-year term which begins in January, he also won a special election that was also held on November 6, to fill out the remainder of Slaughter’s term for this year.

Morelle was sworn in with two other members of Congress. He said that he was “humbled to take the oath of office,” calling it the “honor of a lifetime,” and said that he certainly has very big shoes to fill, calling Congresswoman slaughter a “remarkable individual who shattered ceilings and blazed trails.”

Morelle says Slaughter was also a dear friend for over 30 years and he says it is a special privilege “to be able to carry on her vital and important work.”

(Click on the Facebook post below to see video of the swearing-in ceremony)