Democrat Fatimat Reid wins a Monroe County Family Court judgeship

There are new numbers in from the Monroe County Board of Elections, and they show that Democrat Fatimat Reid will win a Family Court Judge position in the county.

The latest numbers released on Tuesday included additional absentee ballots, as well as affidavit and overseas ballots.

Reid edged Republican Nicole Bayly, who originally had a slight lead on election night. Reid’s latest vote tally as of Tuesday showed her with 833 more votes than Bayly, 134,930 to 134,097.

There were four candidates for two open slots on the Family Court Bench. Republican Alecia Mazzo was also elected to Family Court.

Democrat Zuleika Shepard was not successful in her Family Court bid.

Reid is the first black candidate to be on Monroe County Family Court in decades. The D&C notes that there has not been a black Family Court judge in Monroe County since Charles Willis left the seat in 1987 when he was elected to state Supreme Court.

On her Facebook page, Bayly noted that Mazzo and Reid got the highest numbers of total votes, and wished them the best of luck in their new positions. Bayly said that she “will continue to serve the children and families of Monroe County however I can.”

The Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee, Brittaney Wells, says that with less than 300 ballots left to be counted, Reid is ahead of her opponent by over 800 votes and it’s expected Reid will be declared the winner of the race.

Wells says she is “ecstatic” that Reid will win and says that the candidate’s temperament will make her an exceptional judge.