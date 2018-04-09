Democrats announce Family Court candidates

Monroe County Democrats are announcing what they say are the historic candidacies for two people running for a seat in Monroe County Family Court.

If Zuleika Shepard and Fatimat Reid are elected, they'll be the first women of color to be elected to Family Court.

Shepard is an attorney who says she was raised in a single parent household, and brings a much-needed perspective to the bench.

"My mother told me, Zuleika there's no money, so you'll have to work hard, do well in school, stay there and get scholarships for college. And thank God that I did," she said.

Credit Alex Crichton Fatimat Reid (l) and Zulieka Shepard are Democrats running for Family Court

Fatimat Reid was raised in Nigeria and immigrated back to the United States when she was 8 years old.

She is also an attorney who is Chief of Staff of the Rochester City School District.

Reid says when she came back to the U.S. she was the subject of a Family Court custody action, and had to spend time in foster care.

"Because there are people who are on the bench, who did not understand my cultural background. And I cannot imagine any other child going through that," she said.

Aaron Frazier from the Monroe County Democratic Committee Judicial Selection Committee says good judging does not consist of robotically applying the law.

"Judges are human beings, who bring their life experiences, their preconceptions, and prior considered judgements to the bench. And that is a good thing," he said.

Both Shepard and Reid have been rated "highly qualified" by the Democrat's Judicial Selection and Screening Committee.

In January, Monroe County Republicans announced their two candidates, also women, Nicole Bayly and Alecia Mazzo.

Party Chair Bill Reilich said that the candidates are passionate, with plenty of life experience.

Here’s Aaron Frazier from the Monroe County Democratic Committee Judicial Selection Committee on the importance of Family Court: