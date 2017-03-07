© 2021 WXXI News
Audit: NY agency for the disabled stonewalled

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 7, 2017 at 4:59 AM EST
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the agency that investigates mistreatment of disabled people in state care refused to hand over thousands of records needed to complete a state audit.

DiNapoli on Monday called the decision by the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs "troubling" and said it raises questions about its performance.

DiNapoli's office released a copy of the audit to The Associated Press a day before it is to be released publicly.

The Justice Center said in a statement that state law prohibited it from handing over the records, which included unsubstantiated reports of abuse and neglect that contained confidential information.

DiNapoli is seeking legislation to make it clear the agency should release the records going forward.

