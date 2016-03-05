Village Of Brockport Sets Date For Dissolution Vote

At a special Saturday morning meeting of the Brockport Village Board, the date for a referendum on dissolution of the village was set.

Members of the Board as a group also announced their opposition to dissolution, citing improvements in village government since the last such vote in 2010.

Village residents will vote on May 24 whether or not village government, police and other services stay or go. The vote will be at the Village Hall, 29 State Street in Brockport, between 12 and 9 pm.

Vote Options:

NO - A vote "NO" is a vote against dissolving the village.

YES - A vote "YES" is a vote to dissolve the village

Public Presentation

The village board also announced a presentation on dissolution on May 10 at 7 pm at Oliver Middle School in Brockport.

Wade Beltramo, the Chief Counsel for NYCOM (New York Conference of Mayors) will share his insight on what to expect with dissolution.