Webster Airman To Be Honored As Lifesaver

WXXI News | By Brad Smith
Published December 5, 2015 at 1:32 PM EST
Tech. Sgt. Jason Oehlbeck, a Webster resident, will be honored before 400 107th Airlift Wing members Sunday, Dec. 6.
A National Guard Airman from Webster will be honored Sunday for saving a life earlier this fall.

The New York National Guard says Tech. Sgt. Jason Oehlbeck administered CPR for an exhaustive 18 minutes on October 27, at the Embassy Suites hotel in East Syracuse. He was there for training at Hancock Air Field.

A 35-year old man at the hotel went into cardiac arrest and Oehlbeck responded to the call for help.

He'll receive the Air Force Commendation Medal for his heroism, and the State Medal for Meritorious Service for his quick thinking and lifesaving effort.

Oehlbeck will be recognized at noon in front of his 107th Airlilft Wing in Niagara Falls.

He's been a part of the Air Guard since 2007 as an aircraft electrician, and served in Afghanistan in 2013.

He works at Harris in Rochester.

Brad Smith
Brad Smith won the Cortland County (NY) spelling bee as a seventh grader from Homer High, in a championship broadcast live on local radio. Brad’s been trying to relive the “magnificent” (winning word) moment ever since.
