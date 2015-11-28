© 2021 WXXI News
Welcome To NY's "Corruption Museum"

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2015 at 12:24 PM EST
ALBANY (AP) An Albany man has an unusual idea for generating economic activity off of the city's long history of ethically challenged lawmakers. He wants to open a museum of political corruption.

Bruce Roter envisions a museum that would not only detail Albany's many political scandals but also offer some possible solutions to corruption.

Roter is a music professor at Albany's College of Saint Rose. He has been working on the project for two years. He's currently raising money and hopes to open the museum in about four years.

He says the area might as well try to attract and inform tourists about corruption, which he says could be considered a "renewable resource'' in Albany.

More than 30 lawmakers have left office under a cloud of misconduct in the past 15 years.  
 

Roter's monthly "Conspirator"

