Senate Republicans To Return To Albany

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2015 at 9:31 AM EST
Senate again meets in special session Monday.

ALBANY (AP) The Republican lawmakers who control the New York state Senate are returning to Albany to discuss their priorities for the upcoming year.

The chamber's GOP members plan to gather on Tuesday to discuss the challenges and priorities for the legislative session, which gets underway in January.

Sen. John Flanagan of Long Island leads the Senate Republicans, who hold a slim majority in the chamber.

There will be one new member of the group: Broome County Undersheriff Fred Akshar, who won a Senate seat representing the state's Southern Tier in this month's election to replace former Republican Sen. Thomas Libous, who was convicted of lying to the FBI.

Members of the Democratic majority in the state Assembly plan to meet in Albany on Nov. 17.

Associated Press
