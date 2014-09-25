Astorino, Underdog in Governor's Race, Relies on Creativity

The Republican candidate for Governor, Rob Astorino, is far behind in the polls and in fundraising, compared to incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo. But Astorino is making the most of his campaign, quick to improvise or bend a situation to his advantage. And he maintains that he expects to win.

Since last winter, Republican candidate for Governor and Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino has been determinedly traveling the state, expounding on a core message that he lays out in an introductory video.

“As a state, are we winning or are we losing?” Astorino asks.

He contends it’s the latter. Speaking at the annual meeting of the state’s Business Council, he says the state still ranks 50th out of 50th in many key economic indicators, including high taxes and business climate. He calls a program touted by Governor Andrew Cuomo to offer tax free breaks to some business a “joke”. He cites a recent report from the AARP that shows 60% of boomers want to leave New York when they retire.

“Four years later we’re stuck in last place,” Astorino said “People are leaving.”

Astorino holds different views from the Democratic Governor on a number of key items. He wants the state to begin the long delayed hydro fracking , saying it will create thousands of new jobs, and he’s against the adoption of the federal Common Core learning standards.

“We’ve little mini lab mice, our kids, who are going into this huge untested experiment,” Astorino said, during an interview with public radio and television in April.. “It’s going to be the mother of all unfunded mandates, because we’re going to have to pay for it.”

Cuomo was a supporter of early adoption of Common Core, but has agreed to delay the effects of related tests for another couple of years. The GOP candidate would try to repeal strict new gun control laws championed by Cuomo that in part require gun owners to register their firearms with the state.

Astorino has struggled, though, to get his message out to voters . He is underfunded , and has less than $3 million dollars, compared to Governor Cuomo’s high point of $35 million dollars earlier this year. Cuomo has been on television for months now, running numerous negative ads against Astorino, defining the challenger before he could introduce himself to voters.

The Republican candidate has been spending more heavily on TV ads in recent weeks. They in part take shots at Cuomo while introducing Astorino with pictures of him and his smiling wife and three children.

Astorino, a media savvy former ESPN radio executive, has at times used humor and social media to get his point across, in this spoof of the onslaught of attack ads against him.

“Andrew Cuomo, Unicorn killer,” a narrator declares, in a mock ad that also accuses Cuomo of stuffing Santa down the chimney and throwing Humpty dumpty off the wall.

Astorino is adept at taking advantage of any missteps by Cuomo or misfortunes. This summer, the Republican candidate criticized the governor, after US Attorney Preet Bharara revealed he was probing the administration for possible obstruction of justice in an ethics probe. Cuomo’s top aides are accused of steering investigations away from the governor’s top donors. The Republican challenger is quick to remind people that Cuomo’s office is under federal investigation.

And Astorino is now trying to use the advantage of Cuomo’s large campaign fund against the governor. He released a report that details $2.7 million dollars in donations to Cuomo from companies who benefited from $7.2 billion dollars in state contracts,something Astorino characterizes as “an enormous amount of giveaways”.

“It’s just a pay to play culture right now,” Astorino said. “I don’t think anybody disagrees with that.”

Astorino is not for public camping financing, though. He would rather have greater and faster transparency of reporting donations, and would eliminate politicians’ perpetual need to raise money by imposing eight year term limits.

Cuomo’s campaign responded to the charges, by launching a vigorous attack on Astorino.

“Rob Astorino should know something about real pay to play since he's used his position as County Executive to pad his own personal bank account", said said Matt Wing, Cuomo campaign spokesman. "The only question now is who else is lining Rob Astorino's pockets to launch false attacks against an economic strategy that has created over 500,000 new jobs in four years and spurred the largest ever one year drop in upstate New York's unemployment rate.”

Astorino made $30,00o last year in consulting fees from A Connecticut media company. He also earned $1,800 filling in for John Gambling on WOR radio in New York City.

Governor Cuomo does not publicly engage with his opponent. He never mentions Astorino by name, but frequently brings up the high taxes in Astorino’ s Westchester County, as he did in this speech to the Business Council.

“Highest property taxes in the United States of America, Westchester County,” Cuomo said. “Can you believe it?”

Astorino says he cut county taxes, but can’t do anything about town, village and school taxes.

Despite his underdog status, Astorino remains upbeat and optimistic. He has so far never broken Cuomo’s double digit lead in polls, but he says he was behind in the polls when he ran for county executive in Westchester, a predominately Democratic county, and he won, twice.

And he points out that recent surveys show the satisfaction with the incumbent governor steadily dropping, and with Cuomo’s job approval dropping below 50%.

“He’s moving downward and downward and downward, ” Astorino said.

Even without money or much name recognition, Astorino could get a boost from televised debates, and he’s proposed that several be held. Governor Cuomo has said he will engage with his opponent, but so far has not committed to any yet.