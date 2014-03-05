© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Assembly Debates Common Core Moratorium

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published March 5, 2014 at 5:34 PM EST
3-5SilverandMeEdited.jpg
Matt Ryan New York Now
/
Speaker Silver gave an interview to NYS-PBS New York Now and public radio stations

The New York State Assembly is debating a bill to delay some of the effects of the state’s Common Core learning standards.

Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver says the bill delays the effects of the new learning standards for two more years, for both students, and teachers. Teachers fear that they will be evaluated on their pupils’ test scores when there wasn’t enough time to prepare and teach the new material.

“You can’t count it against students that here they are, taking an exam, that they weren’t prepared for, that the teachers weren’t prepared to teach,” Silver said. “It is a logical bill.”  

There is support for a moratorium on the effects of Common Core in the State Senate, and Silver predicts the two houses will ultimately agree on a new law.

Governor Cuomo has set up a panel to look at the matter.

Republican lawmakers, who are in the minority in the Assembly, proposed an amendment to get rid of the Common Core standards altogether. Democrats argued that it’s too late for that, and the state would lose over $1 billion dollars in federal aid already spent by schools on implementing Common Core.  The amendment was defeated.

