To Opt-Out or Not

Tens of thousands of students are expected to opt-out of standardized tests this week and next, which will be given to over 1-million students statewide.

Parent Nicole Weston of Fairport held her child out of the assessment for the second year in a row.

She says local districts should have control of assessing students and teachers, not the state.

And the data from the state won't help her or her daughter going into the next school year.

Weston says her daughter understands that one test alone is not a clear indication of how she's doing in the fourth grade.

She says opting out should send a strong message that this is not an appropriate test and something's got to change.

Over half of the students in the Fairport district are boycotting the exams.

Shannon Cleverley-Thompson of Penfield decided to have their 3rd grade son take the tests, but she and her husband changed their minds several times, because of all the anxiety their child was going through.

She says her son was worried that if he failed this test, he would fail 3rd grade, and she had to counsel her son so he would know that if he didn't do well on the tests, it doesn't mean he has a bad teacher.

In the end, she says, they made the decision they felt was the best for their child, who had prepared for the exam.

Cleverley-Thompson says she and her husband felt it was in the best interest of their child to take the test, experience it as a parent and have him experience it as a student, so as parents they can make a decision in terms of moving forward.