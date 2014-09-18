Mayor Warren Aims to Get City Children Reading Younger

A new City of Rochester initiative aims to support children before they start school.

Mayor Lovely Warren announced Today/ Thursday the 3-to-3 early learning initiative.

The city multipronged plan will focus on learning for children between 3 years old and the third grade. Warren says she will become an advocate for pre-K providers, provide ideas and programs to empower parents, and reallocate recreation resources to include more educational programs.

"The greatest loss for children is during those summer months when they're not at school. So, since they're coming to our recreation centers the best thing that we can do for the children of our city is provide an option for them to have those educational experiences and not lose any of that during the summer time," said Warren.

Local mother, Natasha Knorr says she’s especially grateful for the quarterly book program at that will begin at area libraries intended to get the entire community reading the same book to their young children.

"I feel like it's a great thing that they're learning as early as three years old to read, as a community. I feel like it will bring everybody closer together," said Knorr.

The 3-to-3 initiative developed out of recommendations from the Mayor’s Early Learning Council.