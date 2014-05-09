© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Highlighting the RCSD Budget; Preserving Musical Scores

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published May 9, 2014 at 5:12 PM EDT
It's Education Friday with host Frank Cegelski. In the first half of the show, Rochester City School District Chief of Staff Patricia Malgieri and CFO Bill Ansbro highlight the District's budget. In the second half of the show, Alice Carli of the Eastman School of Music's Sibley Library talks about the preservation of musical scores.

Arts & LifeRochester City School DistrictEastman School of Music1