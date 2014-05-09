Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Highlighting the RCSD Budget; Preserving Musical Scores
It's Education Friday with host Frank Cegelski. In the first half of the show, Rochester City School District Chief of Staff Patricia Malgieri and CFO Bill Ansbro highlight the District's budget. In the second half of the show, Alice Carli of the Eastman School of Music's Sibley Library talks about the preservation of musical scores.