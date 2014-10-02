Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Wicks and Scaffold Laws
We explore two laws that are at the heart of the tension that sometimes arises between the business community and organized labor. What are the Wicks and Scaffold laws? Business leaders say the laws drive up costs. Labor says the laws protect workers. We discuss the impacts of these laws with our guests:
- Dave Young, business manager of IBEW Local 86 and president of the Rochester Building Trades
- Joe Leone, business manager for the Sheet Metal Worker’s Local No. 46
- Brian Sampson, president of The Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors
- Mike Durant, National Federation of Independent Businesses New York Director