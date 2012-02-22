Restoring Downtown Waterway to be Discussed at Canal Forum

Proposals to re-water portions of the Erie Canal in downtown Rochester are surfacing again along with ideas on how to turn it into a recreational waterway and tourist focus.

The Canal Society of New York is preparing for a statewide forum a week from Saturday.

Tom Grasso, chairman of the group says he'll put the proposal on the table next month because it could provide a significant boost to economic development and job creation in Rochester, although he warns it could carry a $100 million price tag.

Grasso says the project is feasible, and a case can easily be made to funding sources in Washington and Albany that it would be a strong economic investment.