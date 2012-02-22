Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Restoring Downtown Waterway to be Discussed at Canal Forum
Proposals to re-water portions of the Erie Canal in downtown Rochester are surfacing again along with ideas on how to turn it into a recreational waterway and tourist focus.
The Canal Society of New York is preparing for a statewide forum a week from Saturday.
Tom Grasso, chairman of the group says he'll put the proposal on the table next month because it could provide a significant boost to economic development and job creation in Rochester, although he warns it could carry a $100 million price tag.
Grasso says the project is feasible, and a case can easily be made to funding sources in Washington and Albany that it would be a strong economic investment.