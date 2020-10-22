Genesee Brew House temporarily closes after a staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Genesee Brew House is temporarily closing until Tuesday, Oct. 27, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for FIFCO USA (parent company of Genesee Brewing), Mary Beth Popp, said that Genesee is “taking every step to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers. We are temporarily closing until Tuesday, contacting all employees and customers through our contact tracing process, and deep cleaning our facilities using a professional cleaning company.”

A professional cleaning service will thoroughly clean of all Genesee Brew House surfaces while the facility is closed. Employee COVID-19 testing will all take place during this time.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says it has completed its contact tracing investigation and officials say that any individuals who are at risk of exposure to the infected staffer at the Brew House has been contacted.



They say if you haven't been contacted, you are not at risk.



Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, credits the brewery for being proactive about this situation.



"Our goal when we contact people is to identify all of the people that they were in contact with, who are at greater risk for having contracted the infection through contact. If we can identify all of those people and we’re confident in that conclusion then generally we won’t need to make a general advisory announcement to the public," Mendoza said.



“Once additional employee testing is complete, we will evaluate any additional steps that we need to take,” said Popp. “We have taken a very conservative approach to opening up the Brew House during the pandemic. And we will continue to prioritize health and safety.”