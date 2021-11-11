Connections: How to help members of the armed forces transition back to civilian life

When members of the military leave active duty, they may face challenges re-entering civilian life. We talk about Operation Green Light, a program geared at easing that transition.

Our guests:

Jason Skinner, U.S. Army veteran, and director of Livingston County Veterans Services

Mike Eastman, Brigadier General (ret), and executive director of the ETS Sponsorship Program

For more content featuring U.S. veterans, please visit wxxi.org/veterans.