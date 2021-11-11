Connections: How to help members of the armed forces transition back to civilian life
When members of the military leave active duty, they may face challenges re-entering civilian life. We talk about Operation Green Light, a program geared at easing that transition.
Our guests:
- Jason Skinner, U.S. Army veteran, and director of Livingston County Veterans Services
- Mike Eastman, Brigadier General (ret), and executive director of the ETS Sponsorship Program
For more content featuring U.S. veterans, please visit wxxi.org/veterans.