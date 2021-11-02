Connections: Discussing the impact of Americans playing more video games
According to a survey by Statista, video game playing time has increased nearly 20 percent since the start of the pandemic. And a new category of “aspiring professional gamers” say that they would quit their jobs if they could support themselves via gaming.
What is the value of -- or the harm in -- Americans of all ages spending more time playing video games? Our guests discuss it:
- Tory VanVoorhis, CEO of Second Avenue Learning
- Lori Bajorek, executive director of ArtsROC
- Joseph Dean, program manager for Earthworks at the Center for Youth