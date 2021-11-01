Connections: The Landmark Society's 2021 "Five to Revive"
The Landmark Society of Western New York announces its 2021 "Five to Revive" today. The list includes five places or spaces selected for historic preservation and revitalization.
We discuss the list and the Landmark Society's goals with our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Caitlin Meives, director of preservation for the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Suzanne Mayer, president of Hinge Neighbors
- Derek Poole, chair of the Historic Committee for Alasa Farms/Cracker Box Palace
- Christy Howard, co-owner of the Phelps Hotel
- Sharon Pratt, trustee of the Silver Lake Institute, which owns Epworth Hall