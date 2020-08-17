Connections: Should Rochester have a publicly-owned bank?

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Could or should Rochester have a publicly-owned bank? As reported by Gino Fanelli for CITY Newspaper, "the idea would have the city take the millions of dollars in tax revenue it currently deposits in big commercial banks and park the money in a city-owned and -operated financial institution that would invest in the local economy by providing inexpensive and accessible financing to city businesses, developers, and would-be homeowners."

North Dakota is currently the only state that has a public banking system. Could it work in New York State? In Rochester? Our guests explore the issue:

