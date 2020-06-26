Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester City Council members discuss police reform
Last week, Rochester City Council passed the city budget, and the subject of defunding police was a hot button issue. We're joined by members of Council who discuss their votes and their perspectives on the best ways to address police reform from a government level.
Our guests:
- Jackie Ortiz, member of Rochester City Council
- Willie Lightfoot, vice president of Rochester City Council
- Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council
- Stanley Martin, member of Free the People Roc