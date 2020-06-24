Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing issues at the polls on Primary Day
During Tuesday's primary, WXXI News heard from voters across Monroe County about issues at the polls: they expressed confusion over polling locations changing, multiple ballots, challenges with technology, and more. Some candidates have shared concerns about possible voter suppression. So what happened?
This hour, our guests talk about what they saw on Primary Day, and what needs to change heading into November's election. We hear from local voters as well. Our guests:
- Dana Cieslinski, site chair
- Anthony Plonczynski, co-founder of La Cumbre
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, candidate seeking re-election for the 138th Assembly District seat