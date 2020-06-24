© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing issues at the polls on Primary Day

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

During Tuesday's primary, WXXI News heard from voters across Monroe County about issues at the polls: they expressed confusion over polling locations changing, multiple ballots, challenges with technology, and more. Some candidates have shared concerns about possible voter suppression. So what happened?

This hour, our guests talk about what they saw on Primary Day, and what needs to change heading into November's election. We hear from local voters as well. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & LifevotingMonroe County Board of Elections1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack