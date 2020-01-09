© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing world events with University of Rochester professor Randy Stone

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 9, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The world seems to be on a knife's edge in so many regions, and American relationships are vital.

We welcome a semi-regular guest to discuss his latest work in understanding world events and geopolitics in Russia, China, and more. We also discuss the Iran crisis. In studio:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

ukraine russia trump tariffs iran randy stone
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
