Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing world events with University of Rochester professor Randy Stone
The world seems to be on a knife's edge in so many regions, and American relationships are vital.
We welcome a semi-regular guest to discuss his latest work in understanding world events and geopolitics in Russia, China, and more. We also discuss the Iran crisis. In studio:
- Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester