Connections: Local female veterans discuss the challenges they face
When service members leave active duty for civilian life, they may face challenges. Female veterans report that they have specific hurdles that are hard to overcome — including a lack of social support.
We sit down with several female veterans who share their stories, and a new project they worked on called Eyes Front. It’s a photography and writing collaboration where they’ve documented their experiences. We talk to them about what they want the community to know. In studio:
- Jennifer Wiese, veteran, social worker at the Rochester Vet Center, and participant in the Eyes Front program
- Jade Starr, veteran and participant in the Eyes Front program
- Megan Charland, director of photography and digital arts at Flower City Arts Center