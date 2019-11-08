© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Local female veterans discuss the challenges they face

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2019 at 2:26 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When service members leave active duty for civilian life, they may face challenges. Female veterans report that they have specific hurdles that are hard to overcome — including a lack of social support.

We sit down with several female veterans who share their stories, and a new project they worked on called Eyes Front. It’s a photography and writing collaboration where they’ve documented their experiences. We talk to them about what they want the community to know. In studio:

  • Jennifer Wiese, veteran, social worker at the Rochester Vet Center, and participant in the Eyes Front program
  • Jade Starr, veteran and participant in the Eyes Front program
  • Megan Charland, director of photography and digital arts at Flower City Arts Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
