© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Candidates for Monroe County Court Judge

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 28, 2019 at 2:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Voters routinely say that they have no idea what to think of judicial candidates. We sit down with candidates for judgeships at the county level, talking about their qualifications and their views on the job. In particular, we talk about balancing justice for victims with goals of rehabilitating offenders, and we discuss the opioid crisis and the role of the courts.

There are four candidates for two seats. In studio:

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack