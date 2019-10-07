Connections: Local farmers discuss the "SNL" apple picking sketch, and the economics of farm markets

“Saturday Night Live” recently aired a sketch parodying farm markets in Upstate New York. The scene poked fun at apple picking, petting zoos, haunted hayrides, and other activities popular during the fall season. The sketch went viral and got a lot of laughs, including from many farmers.

We sit down with local farmers to break down the sketch: we discuss their take on the jokes, do a little fact checking, and we talk about the impact the fall season has on their businesses. Our guests: