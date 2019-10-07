Connections: Local farmers discuss the "SNL" apple picking sketch, and the economics of farm markets

© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 7, 2019 at 2:56 PM EDT
“Saturday Night Live” recently aired a sketch parodying farm markets in Upstate New York. The scene poked fun at apple picking, petting zoos, haunted hayrides, and other activities popular during the fall season. The sketch went viral and got a lot of laughs, including from many farmers.

We sit down with local farmers to break down the sketch: we discuss their take on the jokes, do a little fact checking, and we talk about the impact the fall season has on their businesses. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
