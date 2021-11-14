-
ConnectionsHow has the pandemic affected small farms? According to many local farmers and their customers, the past year has highlighted the importance of sourcing…
The number of operating farms and the amount of land involved in agricultural production in New York state did not change in 2019.The U.S. Department of…
Connections: Local farmers discuss the "SNL" apple picking sketch, and the economics of farm markets“Saturday Night Live” recently aired a sketch parodying farm markets in Upstate New York. The scene poked fun at apple picking, petting zoos, haunted…
ConnectionsThe Summer of Food on Connections continues with a look at our food system, from the farmers to our plate.Our guest is the founder of the Headwater Food…
ConnectionsWhat is a real CSA? Some local farmers feel that once the local food movement became popular, a lot of businesses have started calling themselves a CSA…
ConnectionsLocal farms are uniting to bring more people into their CSAs. Soon enough, we'll see asparagus leading the spring crop, and CSAs will be in full swing.Our…
ConnectionsWe’re talking Farm to Fork in Rochester with a new collaboration among the Public Market, the Westside Market, and the South Wedge Market. The goal is to…
ConnectionsWhat do you know about the chicken you eat? Two weeks ago, the NY Times' Nick Kristof wrote a devastating takedown of the false advertising on behalf of…