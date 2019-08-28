Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing how changes to the Endangered Species Act will affect different species
The Trump administration is making changes to the Endangered Species Act, and critics say those changes will have a negative effect on the protection of certain species.
We discuss the changes, which animals could be impacted, and how. Our guests:
- Matt Kelly, independent journalist, and creator and editor of The Bee Report
- Jim Howe, director of the Nature Conservancy in Central and Western New York
- Christopher Norment, professor in the Department of Environmental Science and Ecology at the College at Brockport, and author of “Relicts of a Beautiful Sea: Survival, Extinction, and Conservation in a Desert World”
- Tierra Curry, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity