Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Former U.S. Ambassador Ronald Neumann on foreign policy in Afghanistan, Persian Gulf

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 4, 2018
Ronald Neumann has served as U.S. Ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain, and Afghanistan, as well as a U.S. political advisor in Iraq. Now, he’s the president of the American Academy of Diplomacy in Washington, D.C.

Neumann is in Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. He joins us in studio to discuss foreign policy in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
