Connections: Former U.S. Ambassador Ronald Neumann on foreign policy in Afghanistan, Persian Gulf
Ronald Neumann has served as U.S. Ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain, and Afghanistan, as well as a U.S. political advisor in Iraq. Now, he’s the president of the American Academy of Diplomacy in Washington, D.C.
Neumann is in Rochester as a guest of the local chapter of the World Affairs Council. He joins us in studio to discuss foreign policy in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf.