Connections: Previewing the 2018 ROC Tech Conference
The future of the local economy will strongly feature the tech sector. So what does it look like in Rochester and the Finger Lakes?
The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has put together a regional tech conference, and it will include the following themes: clean technology; diversity in the workforce; millennials in tech; making a start-up successful; and more. We preview the conference with our guests:
- Justin Copie, owner and CEO of Innovative Solutions
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Energy
- Yasmin Mattox, founder of Arkatecht, LLC