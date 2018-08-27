© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Previewing the 2018 ROC Tech Conference

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 27, 2018 at 3:12 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The future of the local economy will strongly feature the tech sector. So what does it look like in Rochester and the Finger Lakes?

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has put together a regional tech conference, and it will include the following themes: clean technology; diversity in the workforce; millennials in tech; making a start-up successful; and more. We preview the conference with our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
