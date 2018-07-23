Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Exploring the intersection of art, technology, and social justice
Local students are teaming up with nationally-recognized artists to learn how to use art and technology to convey messages about social justice and self-identity. It’s a partnership between the George Eastman Museum and the Out Alliance.
We hear from students in the program about what it means to use social media to express themselves, and how digital tools can make a difference in shaping causes they care about. In studio:
- Nate Larson, artist with Larson Shindelman
- Marni Shindelman, artist with Larson Shindelman
- Reese Simons, recent graduate of Victor Senior High School
- Hannah Sarnov, rising senior at Hilton High School