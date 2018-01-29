Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What is social impact investing?
Do companies have a responsibility to respond to social challenges? Earlier this month, the investment firm BlackRock sent a letter to its public and private clients, saying that in order to receive the firm’s support, they need to contribute to society. It’s called social impact investing, and it’s on the rise.
According to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment Foundation, socially responsible investing assets hit $8.72 trillion in 2016 – an increase of 33 percent from 2014. So what does this mean for the future of capitalism, and who is driving the trend? And what exactly does it mean to be a “conscious capitalist?” Our panelists share their insight and predictions. Our guests:
- Zach Armstrong, financial advisor at Sage Rutty
- Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester Chapter of Conscious Capitalism
- Hubert Van Tol, president of PathStone Enterprise Center
- Alan Ziegler, member of the Rochester Area Business Ethics Foundation