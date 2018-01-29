Connections: What is social impact investing?

Do companies have a responsibility to respond to social challenges? Earlier this month, the investment firm BlackRock sent a letter to its public and private clients, saying that in order to receive the firm’s support, they need to contribute to society. It’s called social impact investing, and it’s on the rise.

According to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment Foundation, socially responsible investing assets hit $8.72 trillion in 2016 – an increase of 33 percent from 2014. So what does this mean for the future of capitalism, and who is driving the trend? And what exactly does it mean to be a “conscious capitalist?” Our panelists share their insight and predictions. Our guests: