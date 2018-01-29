© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What is social impact investing?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2018
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Do companies have a responsibility to respond to social challenges? Earlier this month, the investment firm BlackRock sent a letter to its public and private clients, saying that in order to receive the firm’s support, they need to contribute to society. It’s called social impact investing, and it’s on the rise.

According to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment Foundation, socially responsible investing assets hit $8.72 trillion in 2016 – an increase of 33 percent from 2014. So what does this mean for the future of capitalism, and who is driving the trend? And what exactly does it mean to be a “conscious capitalist?” Our panelists share their insight and predictions. Our guests:

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
