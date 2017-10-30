© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 30, 2017 at 4:44 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Michael Chabon is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, and a strong proponent of genre fiction. His new book, Moonglow, blends elements of memoir and fiction. It’s main character, Mike Chabon, retells the stories he heard from his grandfather, who shared them on his deathbed under the influence of powerful painkillers. Chabon the character learns about his family’s forgotten history, the adventures his grandfather had, and how the Chabon family was connected to important historical figures. As Chabon the author writes, “In preparing this memoir, I have stuck to facts except when facts refused to conform with memory, narrative purpose, or the truth as I prefer to understand it.”

He'll be in Rochester on November 5 as a guest of the JCC’s Jewish Book Festival, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his work, his process, and the art of blending truth and fiction. Our guests:

  • Michael Chabon, author of Moonglow
  • Judy Blaustein, co-chair of the JCC Jewish Book Festival

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
