Connections: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon

Michael Chabon is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, and a strong proponent of genre fiction. His new book, Moonglow, blends elements of memoir and fiction. It’s main character, Mike Chabon, retells the stories he heard from his grandfather, who shared them on his deathbed under the influence of powerful painkillers. Chabon the character learns about his family’s forgotten history, the adventures his grandfather had, and how the Chabon family was connected to important historical figures. As Chabon the author writes, “In preparing this memoir, I have stuck to facts except when facts refused to conform with memory, narrative purpose, or the truth as I prefer to understand it.”

He'll be in Rochester on November 5 as a guest of the JCC’s Jewish Book Festival, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss his work, his process, and the art of blending truth and fiction. Our guests: