Connections: Heather Ann Thompson, author of a Pulitzer-winning book on Attica
Heather Ann Thompson won the Pulitzer Prize for her book, Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and its Legacy. Thompson uncovered stories, documents, and information that the state kept suppressed for decades.
We talk to her about the years she spent researching the true stories of what happened at Attica -- before, during, and after the uprising.