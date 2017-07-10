Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How we teach students the Declaration of Independence and American history
When NPR tweeted the entire Declaration of Independence, a small but vocal set of Twitter users thoughts it was offensive. They didn't know what they were reading, and thought it was an anti-Trump screed.
So what are we teaching kids about the Declaration of Independence and American history? And why do immigrants fare so much better than American citizens on naturalization tests? We explore these questions with our guests:
- Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
- Samuel Bovard, 7th and 8th grade ESOL/ELA teacher in the Rochester City School District
- Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor of teaching and curriculum, social studies education scholar, and director of teacher education for the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo