Arts & Life
Connections: How we teach students the Declaration of Independence and American history

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 10, 2017 at 2:43 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When NPR tweeted the entire Declaration of Independence, a small but vocal set of Twitter users thoughts it was offensive. They didn't know what they were reading, and thought it was an anti-Trump screed.

So what are we teaching kids about the Declaration of Independence and American history? And why do immigrants fare so much better than American citizens on naturalization tests? We explore these questions with our guests:

  • Evvy Fanning, local high school English teacher
  • Samuel Bovard, 7th and 8th grade ESOL/ELA teacher in the Rochester City School District
  • Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor of teaching and curriculum, social studies education scholar, and director of teacher education for the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
