Connections: Preparing students for work in the skilled trades
For years, political leaders have stressed STEM education and the importance of a college degree. What about the BOCES model, focusing on learning skilled trades, like welding? There is momentum shifting toward skilled trades in the modern economy, particularly as college graduates enter an uncertain marketplace. Our guests:
- Olie Olson, metal trades instructor at the Mt. Morris Career and Technical Education Center
- Matt Cicero, senior at Livonia Central Schools and a student in the Metal Trades program
- Megan Sweeney, junior at Churchville-Chili Central Schools and student in the Engineering and Metal Fabrication program at Monroe 2 BOCES’ Career and Technical Education Center
- Julie Donlon, assistant superintendent for instruction and school improvement for the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership