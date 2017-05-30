© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Preparing students for work in the skilled trades

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 30, 2017 at 2:49 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

For years, political leaders have stressed STEM education and the importance of a college degree. What about the BOCES model, focusing on learning skilled trades, like welding? There is momentum shifting toward skilled trades in the modern economy, particularly as college graduates enter an uncertain marketplace. Our guests: 

  • Olie Olson, metal trades instructor at the Mt. Morris Career and Technical Education Center
  • Matt Cicero, senior at Livonia Central Schools and a student in the Metal Trades program
  • Megan Sweeney, junior at Churchville-Chili Central Schools and student in the Engineering and Metal Fabrication program at Monroe 2 BOCES’ Career and Technical Education Center
  • Julie Donlon, assistant superintendent for instruction and school improvement for the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership

Tags

Arts & Lifeeducationskilled tradestraditional trades1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More