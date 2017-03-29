Connections: Author Joann Lublin and her book, Earning It

We talk with Joann Lublin, the management news editor for The Wall Street Journal.

While her work at The Journal has earned numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize, Lublin's ascent to the newspaper’s highest ranks did not come without challenges. As one of the paper's first female reporters, she says she experienced sexual harassment, unequal pay, and a number of other obstacles. Lublin decided to share her experiences — along with those of more than 50 other high ranking female corporate executives — in a new book, Earning It: Hard-Won Lessons from Trailblazing Women at the Top of the Business World.

She joins us to discuss leadership lessons and her thoughts on the future of women in the workplace.