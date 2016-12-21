Connections: The resurgence of donor milk banks

Breast milk is considered the gold standard for protective nutrients fed to newborn babies, especially premature infants. But what if mothers aren't able to produce enough milk? The American Academy of Pediatrics, among other groups, recommends that underweight infants without access to their mothers' breast milk be given priority access to donor milk. Easier said than done: donor breast milk is expensive and rarely covered by insurance, especially in New York State.

WXXI's Karen Shakerdge has produced a two-part report on issues surrounding donor breast milk. She joins us on Connections to discuss the accessibility (or inaccessibility) of donor milk, a new milk bank in New York State, the health benefits of donor milk, and more. Our guests: