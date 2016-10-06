© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Congressional Candidate John Plumb; U.S. Senate Candidate Alex Merced

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 6, 2016 at 4:54 PM EDT
We're joined by John Plumb, the democratic candidate for New York's 23rd congressional district. He's running against incumbent Tom Reed. We talk to Plumb about his background, his platform, and why he's running for office. 

Then, Alex Merced, the libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate joins us in studio. He's running against incumbent Charles Schumer. Merced shares his platform and policy proposals.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
