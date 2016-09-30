© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The African American Vote In 2016

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 30, 2016 at 5:03 PM EDT
President Obama said recently that he'll consider it an "insult" to his legacy if black voters don't turn out in large numbers in November. Right on cue, Colgate Rochester Divinity's fall lecture series includes a discussion on the 2016 African American political vote.

We sit down with the man giving that presentation, Colgate President Dr. Marvin McMickle.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
