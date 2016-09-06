Connections: Vinyl's Comeback Is For Real

Two years ago, vinyl looked like it might be having a short-lived comeback. A hipster blip, if you will. But now it looks like a full-fledged trend: vinyl sales are at their highest level since 1988. In 2015, vinyl sales were up 32% from the previous year; CD sales were down 17%. Vinyl still lags other formats, but it has busted out of the super-niche category, and now there are rumbles that mothballed presses are firing up again. So here's the question: why? We explore it with our panel:

Dick Storms, co-owner of Record Archive

Frank De Blase, music writer and photographer

Chris Wilford, former professional musician and vinyl aficionado