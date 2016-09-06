Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Vinyl's Comeback Is For Real
Two years ago, vinyl looked like it might be having a short-lived comeback. A hipster blip, if you will. But now it looks like a full-fledged trend: vinyl sales are at their highest level since 1988. In 2015, vinyl sales were up 32% from the previous year; CD sales were down 17%. Vinyl still lags other formats, but it has busted out of the super-niche category, and now there are rumbles that mothballed presses are firing up again. So here's the question: why? We explore it with our panel:
- Dick Storms, co-owner of Record Archive
- Frank De Blase, music writer and photographer
- Chris Wilford, former professional musician and vinyl aficionado