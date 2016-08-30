Connections: The Controversy Surrounding Colin Kaepernick's Protest

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is immersed in controversy after he refused to stand during the national anthem before a preseason game. Kaepernick told reporters, "I'm not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Some say Kaepernick's actions are courageous and will help make a point and lead to change, but others say he disrespected the flag and U.S. veterans. We discuss both sides of the issue with our guests: