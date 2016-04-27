© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Arts & Life
Connections: Restorative Justice Advocate Fania Davis

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 27, 2016 at 5:24 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Rochester City School District is preparing to host Fania Davis, who has become a leading national voice regarding restorative practices. Davis frequently addresses the school-to-prison pipeline. She advocates for reconciliation processes. 

We talk to Davis about why she prefers this approach over stricter discipline. Our guests:

