Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Restorative Justice Advocate Fania Davis
The Rochester City School District is preparing to host Fania Davis, who has become a leading national voice regarding restorative practices. Davis frequently addresses the school-to-prison pipeline. She advocates for reconciliation processes.
We talk to Davis about why she prefers this approach over stricter discipline. Our guests:
- Fania Davis, advocate for restorative practices and co-founder of Restorative Justice for Oakland Youth
- Kit Miller, Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
- Ruth Turner, school social worker