Connections: Video Games for Cancer Patients During Chemotherapy Treatments
How can we help relieve pain and anxiety for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments? Studies show that video games, especially virtual reality experiences, serve as effective diversionary activities.
Cancer Wellness Connections is partnering with the RIT MAGIC Center to provide video games for patients. They're calling it "gaming for good," and we talk about why it's so effective. Our guests:
- Betsy Twohig-Barrett, president and executive director of Cancer Wellness Connections
- Jennifer Hinton, assistant director of the RIT MAGIC Center
- Jordan Sommer, student and gamer