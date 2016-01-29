© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Video Games for Cancer Patients During Chemotherapy Treatments

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 29, 2016 at 3:41 PM EST
How can we help relieve pain and anxiety for cancer patients during chemotherapy treatments? Studies show that video games, especially virtual reality experiences, serve as effective diversionary activities.

Cancer Wellness Connections is partnering with the RIT MAGIC Center to provide video games for patients. They're calling it "gaming for good," and we talk about why it's so effective. Our guests:

  • Betsy Twohig-Barrett, president and executive director of Cancer Wellness Connections
  • Jennifer Hinton, assistant director of the RIT MAGIC Center
  • Jordan Sommer, student and gamer

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
