Connections: Summer Boat Safety

Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 22, 2015
It's summer boating season, which brings with it a strange set of rules on the lakes. In fact, there are far fewer rules than many people would prefer. For example: no one can walk into a car dealership and drive out with a new car if they don't have a driver's license. But if you want to buy a boat, it doesn't take much to end up cruising down Lake Ontario, or a Finger Lake, even if you don't really know what you're doing. We've seen a number of tragic accidents in recent years. So what are the laws? And how should the laws change? We discuss with our panel:

  • Sergeant Ben Melos, Monroe County Sheriff's Department
  • Bern Oseroff, retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard
  • Chief Petty Officer Patrick Bouchard, officer-in-charge of the Rochester Coast Guard Station

