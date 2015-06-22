Connections: Summer Boat Safety

It's summer boating season, which brings with it a strange set of rules on the lakes. In fact, there are far fewer rules than many people would prefer. For example: no one can walk into a car dealership and drive out with a new car if they don't have a driver's license. But if you want to buy a boat, it doesn't take much to end up cruising down Lake Ontario, or a Finger Lake, even if you don't really know what you're doing. We've seen a number of tragic accidents in recent years. So what are the laws? And how should the laws change? We discuss with our panel:

Sergeant Ben Melos, Monroe County Sheriff's Department

Bern Oseroff, retired member of the U.S. Coast Guard

Chief Petty Officer Patrick Bouchard, officer-in-charge of the Rochester Coast Guard Station