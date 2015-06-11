© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: The History Collected By the Eastman House Camera Collection

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 11, 2015 at 3:23 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Eastman House's technical marvel known as its camera collection (Technology Collection) is being honored next Monday, June 15 by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The vast collection includes a daguerreotype camera signed by Daguerre, an original 1888 Kodak, Ansel Adams’s first cameras, a Technicolor camera that filmed MGM classics, the NASA Lunar Orbiter, the Speed Graphic camera that captured the
flag-raising at Iwo Jima. We dive into the collection, and discuss the history it has caputred with:

  • Todd Gustavson, Curator of the Technology Collection at George Eastman House
  • Joseph Lawson, President of the Rochester Section of ASME
  • Jon Kriegel, History & Heritage Committee, Rochester Section of ASME
  • Brad Paxton, a member of Technology Collection Acquisitions Committee at George Eastman House

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
