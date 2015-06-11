Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The History Collected By the Eastman House Camera Collection
Eastman House's technical marvel known as its camera collection (Technology Collection) is being honored next Monday, June 15 by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). The vast collection includes a daguerreotype camera signed by Daguerre, an original 1888 Kodak, Ansel Adams’s first cameras, a Technicolor camera that filmed MGM classics, the NASA Lunar Orbiter, the Speed Graphic camera that captured the
flag-raising at Iwo Jima. We dive into the collection, and discuss the history it has caputred with:
- Todd Gustavson, Curator of the Technology Collection at George Eastman House
- Joseph Lawson, President of the Rochester Section of ASME
- Jon Kriegel, History & Heritage Committee, Rochester Section of ASME
- Brad Paxton, a member of Technology Collection Acquisitions Committee at George Eastman House