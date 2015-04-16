Connections: The Assassination of Lincoln

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 16, 2015 at 4:12 PM EDT
It has been 150 years since the assassination of Lincoln, and on this edition of Connections, we’ll explore the legacy of one of our great presidents. We’ll talk about the assassination – how it happened, how it was reported, and how things have changed. And we’ll talk about whether recent films and interpretations of Lincoln have been accurate with our guest, Joseph Fornieri, director of the Center for Statesmanship, Law, and Liberty at RIT.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
