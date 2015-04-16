Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Assassination of Lincoln
It has been 150 years since the assassination of Lincoln, and on this edition of Connections, we’ll explore the legacy of one of our great presidents. We’ll talk about the assassination – how it happened, how it was reported, and how things have changed. And we’ll talk about whether recent films and interpretations of Lincoln have been accurate with our guest, Joseph Fornieri, director of the Center for Statesmanship, Law, and Liberty at RIT.