Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Can We Still Trust TV Journalists?
What does the Brian Williams mess tell us about trust? How will it impact the public trust in television journalists? Should Williams be fired? Panel includes some of the longest tenured local news anchors. In studio:
- Don Alhart, 13WHAM News
- Ginny Ryan, 13WHAM News
- Doug Emblidge, 13WHAM News
- Maureen McGuire, WROC-TV