Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: A Whole Bunch Of Topics

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 7, 2015 at 5:33 PM EST
We're going to cover a few topics in this hour. Why are gas prices so high in Rochester? Who signed up during open enrollment for the New York State Health Exchange? Why is Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver facing a federal investigation? When will Rochester present their police department redistricting plan?

Get ready for a fast-paced, informative hour.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
