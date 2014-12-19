© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Healthy Friday - Open Enrollment Update

Published December 19, 2014 at 4:31 PM EST
We get updates on what is happening the second open enrollment period of the New York State of Health Marketplace with our guests:

  • Christine Wagner, Executive Director of St. Joseph’s Neighborhood center
  • Shannon Kelly, Health Insurance Assister, Trillium Health
  • Jeff Welcher, Account Consultant, Bene-Care

 

